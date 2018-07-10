Nationals 5, Pirates 1

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Eaton rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.319
|Madson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Herrera p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Soto lf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.312
|Rendon 3b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.278
|Harper cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.215
|Adams 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.290
|Turner ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.272
|Murphy 2b
|4
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Difo 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Kieboom c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Hellickson p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.053
|b-Reynolds ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.297
|Grace p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Kintzler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Goodwin ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.183
|Totals
|37
|5
|12
|5
|4
|13
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dickerson lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.309
|Feliz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|f-Cervelli ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Marte cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Polanco rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.236
|Moran 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|c-Freese ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Diaz c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.290
|Bell 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Mercer ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Moroff 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.176
|Musgrove p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|a-Luplow ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Brault p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Glasnow p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Meadows ph-lf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Totals
|34
|1
|7
|1
|3
|7
|Washington
|000
|023
|000—5
|12
|1
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|100—1
|7
|0
a-flied out for Musgrove in the 5th. b-walked for Hellickson in the 6th. c-struck out for Moran in the 6th. d-singled for Glasnow in the 7th. e-grounded out for Kintzler in the 8th. f-struck out for Feliz in the 9th.
E_Harper (2). LOB_Washington 10, Pittsburgh 9. 2B_Murphy 2 (4). HR_Rendon (13), off Musgrove. RBIs_Eaton (14), Soto (28), Rendon 2 (41), Reynolds (25), Moroff (7).
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Eaton, Rendon, Turner 2); Pittsburgh 5 (Polanco 2, Diaz, Cervelli 2). RISP_Washington 2 for 10; Pittsburgh 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Mercer, Moroff. GIDP_Rendon.
DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Moroff, Bell).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hellickson, W, 3-1
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|67
|3.47
|Grace
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|16
|2.97
|Kintzler
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|20
|3.93
|Madson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|5.29
|Herrera
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|1.83
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Musgrove, L, 3-4
|5
|5
|2
|2
|1
|9
|96
|3.77
|Brault
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|27
|5.05
|Glasnow
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|4.89
|Feliz
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|32
|5.19
Inherited runners-scored_Kintzler 2-0, Glasnow 3-0. HBP_Musgrove (Eaton). WP_Kintzler.
Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_3:21. A_17,103 (38,362).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.