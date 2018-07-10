Nationals 5, Pirates 1

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Eaton rf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .319 Madson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Herrera p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Soto lf 4 1 3 1 1 0 .312 Rendon 3b 5 1 1 2 0 1 .278 Harper cf 5 0 0 0 0 4 .215 Adams 1b 4 0 1 0 1 2 .290 Turner ss 4 1 0 0 1 3 .272 Murphy 2b 4 1 4 0 0 0 .250 Difo 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .248 Kieboom c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .222 Hellickson p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .053 b-Reynolds ph 0 0 0 1 1 0 .297 Grace p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Kintzler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Goodwin ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .183 Totals 37 5 12 5 4 13

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Dickerson lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .309 Feliz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — f-Cervelli ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .253 Marte cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .282 Polanco rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .236 Moran 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .256 c-Freese ph-3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .264 Diaz c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .290 Bell 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .250 Mercer ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .242 Moroff 2b 3 0 0 1 1 0 .176 Musgrove p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250 a-Luplow ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Brault p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Glasnow p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Meadows ph-lf 2 0 2 0 0 0 .304 Totals 34 1 7 1 3 7

Washington 000 023 000—5 12 1 Pittsburgh 000 000 100—1 7 0

a-flied out for Musgrove in the 5th. b-walked for Hellickson in the 6th. c-struck out for Moran in the 6th. d-singled for Glasnow in the 7th. e-grounded out for Kintzler in the 8th. f-struck out for Feliz in the 9th.

E_Harper (2). LOB_Washington 10, Pittsburgh 9. 2B_Murphy 2 (4). HR_Rendon (13), off Musgrove. RBIs_Eaton (14), Soto (28), Rendon 2 (41), Reynolds (25), Moroff (7).

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Eaton, Rendon, Turner 2); Pittsburgh 5 (Polanco 2, Diaz, Cervelli 2). RISP_Washington 2 for 10; Pittsburgh 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Mercer, Moroff. GIDP_Rendon.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Moroff, Bell).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hellickson, W, 3-1 5 2 0 0 1 3 67 3.47 Grace 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 16 2.97 Kintzler 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 20 3.93 Madson 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 5.29 Herrera 1 2 0 0 1 2 20 1.83 Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Musgrove, L, 3-4 5 5 2 2 1 9 96 3.77 Brault 1-3 3 3 3 3 1 27 5.05 Glasnow 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 2 23 4.89 Feliz 2 2 0 0 0 1 32 5.19

Inherited runners-scored_Kintzler 2-0, Glasnow 3-0. HBP_Musgrove (Eaton). WP_Kintzler.

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:21. A_17,103 (38,362).

