Nationals 6, Braves 2

|Atlanta
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Acuna lf
|5
|0
|3
|0
|Eaton rf
|4
|2
|3
|0
|Clbrson 2b
|5
|0
|3
|0
|Grace p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|F.Frman 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Madson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mrkakis rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mar.Ryn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Flowers c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Solis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Camargo 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|K.Hrrra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Carle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T.Trner ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|L.Jcksn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harper cf-rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|M.Reed ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rendon 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|P.Tcker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Soto lf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Winkler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M.Adams 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Incarte cf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|D.Mrphy 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Difo 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fltynwc p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Wieters c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|S.Frman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Schrzer p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|R.Flhrt 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Tylor ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|38
|2
|14
|2
|Totals
|39
|6
|15
|6
|Atlanta
|010
|100
|000—2
|Washington
|300
|001
|11x—6
E_Inciarte (4). DP_Washington 1. LOB_Atlanta 10, Washington 12. 2B_Acuna (13), Inciarte (14), J.Soto 2 (13). 3B_Rendon (1). HR_Harper (24). SB_Swanson (5), R.Flaherty (4), Harper (8). CS_Culberson (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Atlanta
|Foltynewicz L,7-6
|5
|2-3
|9
|4
|4
|3
|5
|Freeman
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Carle
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Winkler
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Washington
|Scherzer W,13-5
|6
|8
|2
|2
|1
|7
|Grace H,2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Madson H,10
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Solis H,13
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Herrera S,15-17
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
S.Freeman pitched to 1 batter in the 6th
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.
T_3:26. A_39,063 (41,313).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.