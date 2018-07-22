Listen Live Sports

Nationals 6, Braves 2

July 22, 2018 8:49 pm
 
< a min read
Atlanta Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Acuna lf 5 0 3 0 Eaton rf 4 2 3 0
Clbrson 2b 5 0 3 0 Grace p 0 0 0 0
F.Frman 1b 5 0 1 0 Madson p 0 0 0 0
Mrkakis rf 4 0 1 0 Mar.Ryn ph 1 0 0 0
Flowers c 3 1 1 0 Solis p 0 0 0 0
Camargo 3b 3 1 1 0 K.Hrrra p 0 0 0 0
Carle p 0 0 0 0 T.Trner ss 5 0 1 0
L.Jcksn p 0 0 0 0 Harper cf-rf 4 2 2 2
M.Reed ph 0 0 0 0 Rendon 3b 5 1 2 2
P.Tcker ph 1 0 0 0 J.Soto lf 4 1 3 1
Winkler p 0 0 0 0 M.Adams 1b 4 0 1 1
Incarte cf 4 0 3 0 D.Mrphy 2b 4 0 2 0
Swanson ss 4 0 1 2 Difo 2b 0 0 0 0
Fltynwc p 2 0 0 0 Wieters c 4 0 0 0
S.Frman p 0 0 0 0 Schrzer p 2 0 1 0
R.Flhrt 3b 2 0 0 0 M.Tylor ph-cf 2 0 0 0
Totals 38 2 14 2 Totals 39 6 15 6
Atlanta 010 100 000—2
Washington 300 001 11x—6

E_Inciarte (4). DP_Washington 1. LOB_Atlanta 10, Washington 12. 2B_Acuna (13), Inciarte (14), J.Soto 2 (13). 3B_Rendon (1). HR_Harper (24). SB_Swanson (5), R.Flaherty (4), Harper (8). CS_Culberson (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Foltynewicz L,7-6 5 2-3 9 4 4 3 5
Freeman 0 1 0 0 0 0
Carle 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Jackson 1 3 1 1 0 2
Winkler 1 2 1 1 0 1
Washington
Scherzer W,13-5 6 8 2 2 1 7
Grace H,2 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Madson H,10 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Solis H,13 1-3 2 0 0 0 1
Herrera S,15-17 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 1

S.Freeman pitched to 1 batter in the 6th

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.

T_3:26. A_39,063 (41,313).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

