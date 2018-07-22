Nationals 6, Braves 2

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuna lf
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|Culberson 2b
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|F.Freeman 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.315
|Markakis rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.322
|Flowers c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.239
|Camargo 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Carle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Reed ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Tucker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Winkler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Inciarte cf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.251
|Foltynewicz p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.059
|S.Freeman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Flaherty 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Totals
|38
|2
|14
|2
|1
|9
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Eaton rf
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.328
|Grace p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Madson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Reynolds ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Solis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Herrera p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Turner ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Harper cf-rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|.218
|Rendon 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.287
|Soto lf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.311
|Adams 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.286
|Murphy 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Difo 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Wieters c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.198
|Scherzer p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|a-Taylor ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Totals
|39
|6
|15
|6
|3
|8
|Atlanta
|010
|100
|000—2
|14
|1
|Washington
|300
|001
|11x—6
|15
|0
a-popped out for Scherzer in the 6th. b-out on fielder’s choice for Madson in the 7th. c-pinch hit for Jackson in the 8th. d-flied out for Reed in the 8th.
E_Inciarte (4). LOB_Atlanta 10, Washington 12. 2B_Acuna (13), Inciarte (14), Soto 2 (13). 3B_Rendon (1). HR_Harper (24), off Winkler. RBIs_Swanson 2 (37), Harper 2 (56), Rendon 2 (47), Soto (31), Adams (41). SB_Swanson (5), Flaherty (4), Harper (8). CS_Culberson (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 6 (Culberson, F.Freeman, Inciarte, Foltynewicz 3); Washington 7 (Turner, Rendon 2, Adams, Murphy 2, Reynolds). RISP_Atlanta 3 for 10; Washington 3 for 11.
Runners moved up_Swanson, Tucker, Soto. GIDP_Flowers.
DP_Washington 1 (Turner, Murphy, Adams).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Foltynewicz, L, 7-6
|5
|2-3
|9
|4
|4
|3
|5
|112
|2.85
|S.Freeman
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|5.06
|Carle
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.74
|Jackson
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|20
|3.24
|Winkler
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|3.15
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Scherzer, W, 13-5
|6
|8
|2
|2
|1
|7
|107
|2.43
|Grace, H, 2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.68
|Madson, H, 10
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|4.93
|Solis, H, 13
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|4.45
|Herrera, S, 15-17
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|26
|1.89
S.Freeman pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_S.Freeman 2-1, Carle 2-0, Madson 1-0, Herrera 2-0.
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Fieldin Culbreth.
T_3:26. A_39,063 (41,313).
