Nationals 6, Braves 2

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Acuna lf 5 0 3 0 0 2 .270 Culberson 2b 5 0 3 0 0 1 .276 F.Freeman 1b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .315 Markakis rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .322 Flowers c 3 1 1 0 1 0 .239 Camargo 3b 3 1 1 0 0 2 .253 Carle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Reed ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Tucker ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .252 Winkler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Inciarte cf 4 0 3 0 0 1 .244 Swanson ss 4 0 1 2 0 0 .251 Foltynewicz p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .059 S.Freeman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Flaherty 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .239 Totals 38 2 14 2 1 9

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Eaton rf 4 2 3 0 0 0 .328 Grace p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Madson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Reynolds ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .288 Solis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Herrera p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Turner ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .266 Harper cf-rf 4 2 2 2 1 2 .218 Rendon 3b 5 1 2 2 0 0 .287 Soto lf 4 1 3 1 1 0 .311 Adams 1b 4 0 1 1 1 2 .286 Murphy 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .263 Difo 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .244 Wieters c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .198 Scherzer p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .267 a-Taylor ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .238 Totals 39 6 15 6 3 8

Atlanta 010 100 000—2 14 1 Washington 300 001 11x—6 15 0

a-popped out for Scherzer in the 6th. b-out on fielder’s choice for Madson in the 7th. c-pinch hit for Jackson in the 8th. d-flied out for Reed in the 8th.

E_Inciarte (4). LOB_Atlanta 10, Washington 12. 2B_Acuna (13), Inciarte (14), Soto 2 (13). 3B_Rendon (1). HR_Harper (24), off Winkler. RBIs_Swanson 2 (37), Harper 2 (56), Rendon 2 (47), Soto (31), Adams (41). SB_Swanson (5), Flaherty (4), Harper (8). CS_Culberson (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 6 (Culberson, F.Freeman, Inciarte, Foltynewicz 3); Washington 7 (Turner, Rendon 2, Adams, Murphy 2, Reynolds). RISP_Atlanta 3 for 10; Washington 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Swanson, Tucker, Soto. GIDP_Flowers.

DP_Washington 1 (Turner, Murphy, Adams).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Foltynewicz, L, 7-6 5 2-3 9 4 4 3 5 112 2.85 S.Freeman 0 1 0 0 0 0 6 5.06 Carle 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 2.74 Jackson 1 3 1 1 0 2 20 3.24 Winkler 1 2 1 1 0 1 14 3.15 Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Scherzer, W, 13-5 6 8 2 2 1 7 107 2.43 Grace, H, 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 11 2.68 Madson, H, 10 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 6 4.93 Solis, H, 13 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 9 4.45 Herrera, S, 15-17 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 26 1.89

S.Freeman pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_S.Freeman 2-1, Carle 2-0, Madson 1-0, Herrera 2-0.

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Fieldin Culbreth.

T_3:26. A_39,063 (41,313).

