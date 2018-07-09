Listen Live Sports

Nationals activate catcher Matt Wieters from disabled list

July 9, 2018 4:58 pm
 
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Washington Nationals have activated catcher Matt Wieters from the 10-day disabled list.

He had been on the disabled list since May 11 and had surgery on a strained left hamstring. Before his injury, he had hit .232 with three home runs and seven RBIs in 23 games.

Wieters played two rehab games with Double-A Harrisburg, a day game after a night game. He went 1 for 6 and caught 12 innings. He calls that a “pretty good test” that gives him confidence. The Nationals play the Pirates on Monday night.

In his absence, Pedro Severino and rookie Spencer Kieboom saw more action. Severino was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse to make room for Wieters.

Washington’s catchers are last in the National League in batting average (.186), on-base percentage (.276) and slugging percentage (.274).

