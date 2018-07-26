Listen Live Sports

NBA exec Rod Thorn wins USA Basketball’s Steitz Award

July 26, 2018
 
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Longtime NBA executive Rod Thorn is this year’s recipient of the USA Basketball Edward S. Steitz Award.

Thorn will go into the Basketball Hall of Fame later this year. Thorn chaired the USA Basketball Men’s National Team Selection Committee when the “Dream Team” for the 1992 Barcelona Olympics was assembled, and helped put together other Olympic gold-medal teams in 1996 and 2000.

He also spent 14 years leading the NBA’s basketball operations department and has served as general manager of Chicago, New Jersey and Philadelphia — drafting Michael Jordan to the Bulls and swinging the trade that brought Jason Kidd to the Nets.

Thorn is semi-retired and now consults for the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Steitz Award recognizes an individual for making valuable contributions to international basketball.

