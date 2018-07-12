Listen Live Sports

NBA prospect, ex-Maryland player facing rape charge released

July 12, 2018 1:43 pm
 
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — An NBA prospect and former Maryland basketball player facing charges related to having sex with an intoxicated woman has been released.

Media outlets report that a judge on Thursday allowed 24-year-old Damonte Dodd to be released pending his November trial. However, Dodd must surrender his passport and stay away from his alleged victim and witnesses.

The woman met Dodd while celebrating Halloween with friends at a College Park bar. He took her to a friend’s apartment, where prosecutors say Dodd had sex with her against her will. Another person in the apartment was awakened and confronted Dodd. After the woman reported it, prosecutors say Dodd said the sex was consensual.

Dodd is charged with second-degree rape and assault. Attorney Thomas Mooney calls it a case of “he said, she said.”

