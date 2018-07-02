Listen Live Sports

NC State hires Roberson as assistant men’s basketball coach

July 2, 2018 4:47 pm
 
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State has hired Roy Roberson as an assistant coach.

The school announced the move Monday, with Roberson joining Kevin Keatts’ staff after 12 seasons as head coach at E.C. Glass High School in Lynchburg, Virginia. Before that, Roberson was head coach at Holy Cross from 2003-06.

Roberson inherited a program at Glass that hadn’t won a district game in three seasons, but turned it into a playoff team with an 80-20 district record in the last eight seasons.

Roberson replaces A.W. Hamilton, who left in March to become head coach at Eastern Kentucky.

