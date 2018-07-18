Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NCAA announces women’s regional hoops sites for 2021, 2022

July 18, 2018 5:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, Washington, will be a host site for NCAA women’s basketball regionals in 2021 and 2022.

The NCAA announced regional sites for both years on Wednesday.

Other hosts for 2021 are Times Union Center in Albany, New York, H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas, near Austin, and Cintas Center in Cincinnati. Games will be March 26-29.

Albany also will serve as a regional host site in 2019. It previously hosted in 2015 and 2018. Austin has hosted an NCAA championship-record 18 regional games at Frank Erwin Center. It will move to the newer H-E-B Center in 2021.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

In 2022, Spokane will host along with Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut; Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina; and Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas. Those games will be played March 25-28.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington