New AD Bill Beekman gets 5-year deal at Michigan State

July 18, 2018 3:18 pm
 
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State athletic director Bill Beekman’s contract with the school runs through July 2023 and pays him a base salary of $750,000 a year.

The school released Beekman’s employment agreement Wednesday, two days after announcing he would be Michigan State’s athletic director going forward . Beekman had held that job on an interim basis since early February.

Beekman’s deal also includes up to $100,000 a year in performance bonuses.

Beekman took over on an interim basis shortly after athletic director Mark Hollis retired following the sex abuse scandal involving former sports doctor Larry Nassar and just before ESPN reported allegations of sexual assault and violence against women involving Michigan State football and basketball players.

The school says Hollis, at the time of his departure, had a base salary of $759,000, prior to supplemental compensation or performance bonuses.

