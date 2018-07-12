Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
New Jersey to reveal how 1st 2 weeks of sports betting went

July 12, 2018 12:15 am
 
OCEANPORT, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey gambling regulators are scheduled to reveal how the state’s nascent sports betting market did in its first weeks.

Figures to be released Thursday afternoon by the state Division of Gaming Enforcement will show how Monmouth Park Racetrack in Oceanport and the Borgata casino, which both began June 14, and Ocean Resort Casino, which started June 28, did in the first two weeks after sports betting became legal.

The Meadowlands Racetrack in East Rutherford will start on Saturday.

Also, Atlantic City’s Hard Rock casino is preparing to offer sports betting as soon as their agreement with British gambling company Bet365 is approved by New Jersey gambling regulators.

New Jersey won a U.S. Supreme Court case in May clearing the way for all 50 states to legalize sports betting.

