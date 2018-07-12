Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

New league not trying to replace college football

July 12, 2018 10:10 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Phil Savage, the former NFL executive who has been a radio analyst for Alabama football for nine years, says the fledging Alliance of American Football league will fill a void in player development but it is not trying to be an alternative to college football.

Savage is the general manager of the Phoenix franchise in the Alliance, which begins play in February and will run for 10 weeks. On the AP Top 25 College Football Podcast this week, Savage says the Alliance will fill its rosters with players who fail to make NFL rosters but still have potential to play in the league.

Savage also talks about his book “4th-and-Goal Everyday” about how Nick Saban has turned the Crimson Tide into maybe college football’s greatest dynasty.

____

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Follow Ralph D. Russo at www.Twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP

___

More college football coverage at https://collegefootball.ap.org/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Media News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington