New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 14 8 .636 — Brooklyn (Mets) 11 11 .500 3 Aberdeen (Orioles) 11 11 .500 3 Staten Island (Yankees) 10 12 .455 4 Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Mahoning Valley (Indians) 15 6 .714 — Auburn (Nationals) 12 9 .571 3 Batavia (Marlins) 10 11 .476 5 West Virginia (Pirates) 10 12 .455 5½ State College (Cardinals) 9 13 .409 6½ Williamsport (Phillies) 8 13 .381 7 Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Tri-City (Astros) 12 10 .545 — Vermont (Athletics) 11 11 .500 1 Connecticut (Tigers) 10 12 .455 2 Lowell (Red Sox) 9 13 .409 3

Sunday’s Games

State College at Batavia, 1:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Auburn at West Virginia, 4:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 4:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Tri-City, 5 p.m.

Connecticut at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Aberdeen at Tri-City, 11 a.m.

Hudson Valley at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Brooklyn at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

State College at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

