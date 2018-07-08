New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|15
|8
|.652
|—
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|12
|11
|.522
|3
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|11
|12
|.478
|4
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|10
|13
|.435
|5
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|15
|7
|.682
|—
|Auburn (Nationals)
|13
|9
|.591
|2
|Batavia (Marlins)
|11
|11
|.500
|4
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|10
|13
|.435
|5½
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|9
|13
|.409
|6
|State College (Cardinals)
|9
|14
|.391
|6½
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tri-City (Astros)
|13
|10
|.565
|—
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|11
|12
|.478
|2
|Vermont (Athletics)
|11
|12
|.478
|2
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|9
|14
|.391
|4
___
Batavia 8, State College 3
Brooklyn 2, Staten Island 1
Auburn 4, West Virginia 3
Williamsport 8, Mahoning Valley 4
Tri-City 7, Aberdeen 3
Connecticut 5, Vermont 2
Hudson Valley 10, Lowell 5
Aberdeen at Tri-City, 11 a.m.
Hudson Valley at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.
Brooklyn at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
State College at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Connecticut at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Auburn at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.