New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 15 8 .652 — Brooklyn (Mets) 12 11 .522 3 Aberdeen (Orioles) 11 12 .478 4 Staten Island (Yankees) 10 13 .435 5 Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Mahoning Valley (Indians) 15 7 .682 — Auburn (Nationals) 13 9 .591 2 Batavia (Marlins) 11 11 .500 4 West Virginia (Pirates) 10 13 .435 5½ Williamsport (Phillies) 9 13 .409 6 State College (Cardinals) 9 14 .391 6½ Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Tri-City (Astros) 13 10 .565 — Vermont (Athletics) 11 12 .478 2 Connecticut (Tigers) 11 12 .478 2 Lowell (Red Sox) 9 14 .391 4

___

Sunday’s Games

Batavia 8, State College 3

Brooklyn 2, Staten Island 1

Auburn 4, West Virginia 3

Williamsport 8, Mahoning Valley 4

Tri-City 7, Aberdeen 3

Connecticut 5, Vermont 2

Hudson Valley 10, Lowell 5

Monday’s Games

Aberdeen at Tri-City, 11 a.m.

Hudson Valley at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Brooklyn at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

State College at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

