New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 15 8 .652 — Brooklyn (Mets) 12 12 .500 3½ Aberdeen (Orioles) 11 13 .458 4½ Staten Island (Yankees) 11 13 .458 4½ Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Mahoning Valley (Indians) 15 7 .682 — Auburn (Nationals) 13 9 .591 2 Batavia (Marlins) 11 11 .500 4 West Virginia (Pirates) 10 13 .435 5½ Williamsport (Phillies) 9 13 .409 6 State College (Cardinals) 9 14 .391 6½ Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Tri-City (Astros) 14 10 .583 — Vermont (Athletics) 11 12 .478 2½ Connecticut (Tigers) 11 12 .478 2½ Lowell (Red Sox) 9 14 .391 4½

___

Monday’s Games

Tri-City 7, Aberdeen 3

Hudson Valley at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island 2, Brooklyn 1

Advertisement

State College at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Lowell at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.