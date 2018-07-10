New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|15
|9
|.625
|—
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|12
|12
|.500
|3
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|11
|13
|.458
|4
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|11
|13
|.458
|4
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|16
|7
|.696
|—
|Auburn (Nationals)
|14
|9
|.609
|2
|Batavia (Marlins)
|11
|12
|.478
|5
|State College (Cardinals)
|10
|14
|.417
|6½
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|10
|14
|.417
|6½
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|9
|14
|.391
|7
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tri-City (Astros)
|14
|10
|.583
|—
|Vermont (Athletics)
|12
|12
|.500
|2
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|11
|13
|.458
|3
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|10
|14
|.417
|4
___
No games scheduled
Lowell at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
West Virginia at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
Vermont at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Lowell at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
West Virginia at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
Vermont at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.