New York-Penn League

July 10, 2018 10:03 am
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 15 9 .625
Brooklyn (Mets) 12 12 .500 3
Aberdeen (Orioles) 11 13 .458 4
Staten Island (Yankees) 11 13 .458 4
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 16 7 .696
Auburn (Nationals) 14 9 .609 2
Batavia (Marlins) 11 12 .478 5
State College (Cardinals) 10 14 .417
West Virginia (Pirates) 10 14 .417
Williamsport (Phillies) 9 14 .391 7
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Tri-City (Astros) 14 10 .583
Vermont (Athletics) 12 12 .500 2
Connecticut (Tigers) 11 13 .458 3
Lowell (Red Sox) 10 14 .417 4

___

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Lowell at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Lowell at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

