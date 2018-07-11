New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 15 9 .625 — Brooklyn (Mets) 12 12 .500 3 Aberdeen (Orioles) 11 13 .458 4 Staten Island (Yankees) 11 13 .458 4 Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Mahoning Valley (Indians) 16 7 .696 — Auburn (Nationals) 14 9 .609 2 Batavia (Marlins) 11 12 .478 5 State College (Cardinals) 10 14 .417 6½ West Virginia (Pirates) 10 14 .417 6½ Williamsport (Phillies) 9 14 .391 7 Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Tri-City (Astros) 14 10 .583 — Vermont (Athletics) 12 12 .500 2 Connecticut (Tigers) 11 13 .458 3 Lowell (Red Sox) 10 14 .417 4

___

Wednesday’s Games

Lowell at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Lowell at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lowell at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

