New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 15 10 .600 — Brooklyn (Mets) 12 13 .480 3 Aberdeen (Orioles) 12 13 .480 3 Staten Island (Yankees) 12 13 .480 3 Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Mahoning Valley (Indians) 16 8 .667 — Auburn (Nationals) 14 10 .583 2 Batavia (Marlins) 11 13 .458 5 West Virginia (Pirates) 11 14 .440 5½ Williamsport (Phillies) 10 14 .417 6 State College (Cardinals) 10 15 .400 6½ Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Tri-City (Astros) 14 11 .560 — Vermont (Athletics) 13 12 .520 1 Connecticut (Tigers) 12 13 .480 2 Lowell (Red Sox) 11 14 .440 3

___

Wednesday’s Games

Lowell 6, Auburn 4

Staten Island 5, Mahoning Valley 1

West Virginia 7, Hudson Valley 5

Advertisement

Connecticut 3, Batavia 1

Vermont 3, State College 0

Williamsport 14, Tri-City 6

Aberdeen 6, Brooklyn 1

Thursday’s Games

Lowell at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lowell at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.