New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|15
|10
|.600
|—
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|12
|13
|.480
|3
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|12
|13
|.480
|3
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|12
|13
|.480
|3
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|16
|8
|.667
|—
|Auburn (Nationals)
|14
|10
|.583
|2
|Batavia (Marlins)
|11
|13
|.458
|5
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|11
|14
|.440
|5½
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|10
|14
|.417
|6
|State College (Cardinals)
|10
|15
|.400
|6½
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tri-City (Astros)
|14
|11
|.560
|—
|Vermont (Athletics)
|13
|12
|.520
|1
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|12
|13
|.480
|2
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|11
|14
|.440
|3
___
Lowell 6, Auburn 4
Staten Island 5, Mahoning Valley 1
West Virginia 7, Hudson Valley 5
Connecticut 3, Batavia 1
Vermont 3, State College 0
Williamsport 14, Tri-City 6
Aberdeen 6, Brooklyn 1
Lowell at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
West Virginia at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
Vermont at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
