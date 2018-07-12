Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

New York-Penn League

July 12, 2018 10:03 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 15 10 .600
Brooklyn (Mets) 12 13 .480 3
Aberdeen (Orioles) 12 13 .480 3
Staten Island (Yankees) 12 13 .480 3
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 16 8 .667
Auburn (Nationals) 14 10 .583 2
Batavia (Marlins) 11 13 .458 5
West Virginia (Pirates) 11 14 .440
Williamsport (Phillies) 10 14 .417 6
State College (Cardinals) 10 15 .400
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Tri-City (Astros) 14 11 .560
Vermont (Athletics) 13 12 .520 1
Connecticut (Tigers) 12 13 .480 2
Lowell (Red Sox) 11 14 .440 3

___

Thursday’s Games

Lowell at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Batavia at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lowell at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

        On DoD: Pentagon IG highlights more than 1,500 open recommendations, some dating back a decade

West Virginia at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Williamsport at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Vermont at Connecticut, 6:05 p.m.

Auburn at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington