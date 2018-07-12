New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 15 10 .600 — Brooklyn (Mets) 13 13 .500 2½ Staten Island (Yankees) 12 13 .480 3 Aberdeen (Orioles) 12 14 .462 3½ Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Mahoning Valley (Indians) 16 8 .667 — Auburn (Nationals) 14 11 .560 2½ Batavia (Marlins) 11 13 .458 5 West Virginia (Pirates) 11 14 .440 5½ Williamsport (Phillies) 10 14 .417 6 State College (Cardinals) 10 15 .400 6½ Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Tri-City (Astros) 14 11 .560 — Vermont (Athletics) 13 12 .520 1 Connecticut (Tigers) 12 13 .480 2 Lowell (Red Sox) 12 14 .462 2½

___

Thursday’s Games

Lowell 6, Auburn 1

Mahoning Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn 6, Aberdeen 0

Friday’s Games

Lowell at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Williamsport at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Vermont at Connecticut, 6:05 p.m.

Auburn at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at State College, 7:05 p.m.

