New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|16
|10
|.615
|—
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|13
|13
|.500
|3
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|13
|13
|.500
|3
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|12
|14
|.462
|4
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|16
|9
|.640
|—
|Auburn (Nationals)
|14
|11
|.560
|2
|Batavia (Marlins)
|12
|13
|.480
|4
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|11
|15
|.423
|5½
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|10
|14
|.417
|5½
|State College (Cardinals)
|10
|15
|.400
|6
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tri-City (Astros)
|14
|11
|.560
|—
|Vermont (Athletics)
|13
|12
|.520
|1
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|12
|14
|.462
|2½
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|12
|14
|.462
|2½
___
Lowell 6, Auburn 1
Staten Island 4, Mahoning Valley 2
Hudson Valley 8, West Virginia 0
Batavia 4, Connecticut 3
Vermont at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn 6, Aberdeen 0
Lowell at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
West Virginia at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
Vermont at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Williamsport at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Vermont at Connecticut, 6:05 p.m.
Auburn at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.
West Virginia at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Tri-City at State College, 7:05 p.m.
