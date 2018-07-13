New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 17 10 .630 — Brooklyn (Mets) 14 13 .519 3 Staten Island (Yankees) 13 13 .500 3½ Aberdeen (Orioles) 12 15 .444 5 Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Mahoning Valley (Indians) 16 9 .640 — Auburn (Nationals) 14 11 .560 2 Batavia (Marlins) 12 13 .480 4 State College (Cardinals) 11 15 .423 5½ Williamsport (Phillies) 11 15 .423 5½ West Virginia (Pirates) 11 16 .407 6 Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Tri-City (Astros) 15 12 .556 — Vermont (Athletics) 13 13 .500 1½ Connecticut (Tigers) 12 14 .462 2½ Lowell (Red Sox) 12 14 .462 2½

Friday’s Games

Lowell at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley 2, West Virginia 0

Batavia at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport 3, Tri-City 1

Brooklyn 3, Aberdeen 2

Saturday’s Games

Williamsport at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Vermont at Connecticut, 6:05 p.m.

Auburn at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lowell at Batavia, 1:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

West Virginia at Staten Island, 4 p.m.

Vermont at Connecticut, 4:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Mahoning Valley, 4:05 p.m.

Auburn at Aberdeen, 4:05 p.m.

Tri-City at State College, 6:05 p.m.

