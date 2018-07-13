Listen Live Sports

New York-Penn League

July 13, 2018 11:32 pm
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 17 10 .630
Brooklyn (Mets) 14 13 .519 3
Staten Island (Yankees) 14 13 .519 3
Aberdeen (Orioles) 12 15 .444 5
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 16 10 .615
Auburn (Nationals) 14 12 .538 2
Batavia (Marlins) 12 14 .462 4
Williamsport (Phillies) 11 15 .423 5
State College (Cardinals) 11 16 .407
West Virginia (Pirates) 11 16 .407
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Tri-City (Astros) 15 12 .556
Vermont (Athletics) 14 13 .519 1
Connecticut (Tigers) 13 14 .481 2
Lowell (Red Sox) 13 14 .481 2

___

Friday’s Games

Lowell 8, Auburn 5, 10 innings

Staten Island 5, Mahoning Valley 2

Hudson Valley 2, West Virginia 0

Connecticut 2, Batavia 1, 11 innings

Vermont 4, State College 3

Williamsport 3, Tri-City 1

Brooklyn 3, Aberdeen 2

Saturday’s Games

Williamsport at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Vermont at Connecticut, 6:05 p.m.

Auburn at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lowell at Batavia, 1:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

West Virginia at Staten Island, 4 p.m.

Vermont at Connecticut, 4:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Mahoning Valley, 4:05 p.m.

Auburn at Aberdeen, 4:05 p.m.

Tri-City at State College, 6:05 p.m.

