New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|17
|10
|.630
|—
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|14
|13
|.519
|3
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|14
|13
|.519
|3
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|12
|15
|.444
|5
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|16
|10
|.615
|—
|Auburn (Nationals)
|14
|12
|.538
|2
|Batavia (Marlins)
|12
|14
|.462
|4
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|11
|15
|.423
|5
|State College (Cardinals)
|11
|16
|.407
|5½
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|11
|16
|.407
|5½
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tri-City (Astros)
|15
|12
|.556
|—
|Vermont (Athletics)
|14
|13
|.519
|1
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|13
|14
|.481
|2
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|13
|14
|.481
|2
___
Lowell 8, Auburn 5, 10 innings
Staten Island 5, Mahoning Valley 2
Hudson Valley 2, West Virginia 0
Connecticut 2, Batavia 1, 11 innings
Vermont 4, State College 3
Williamsport 3, Tri-City 1
Brooklyn 3, Aberdeen 2
Williamsport at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Vermont at Connecticut, 6:05 p.m.
Auburn at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.
West Virginia at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Tri-City at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Lowell at Batavia, 1:05 p.m.
Williamsport at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.
West Virginia at Staten Island, 4 p.m.
Vermont at Connecticut, 4:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Mahoning Valley, 4:05 p.m.
Auburn at Aberdeen, 4:05 p.m.
Tri-City at State College, 6:05 p.m.
