New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 18 10 .643 — Brooklyn (Mets) 15 13 .536 3 Staten Island (Yankees) 15 13 .536 3 Aberdeen (Orioles) 13 15 .464 5 Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Mahoning Valley (Indians) 16 11 .593 — Auburn (Nationals) 14 13 .519 2 Batavia (Marlins) 12 14 .462 3½ Williamsport (Phillies) 11 16 .407 5 State College (Cardinals) 11 17 .393 5½ West Virginia (Pirates) 11 17 .393 5½ Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Tri-City (Astros) 16 12 .571 — Vermont (Athletics) 14 14 .500 2 Connecticut (Tigers) 14 14 .500 2 Lowell (Red Sox) 13 14 .481 2½

___

Saturday’s Games

Brooklyn 5, Williamsport 3

Connecticut 5, Vermont 4, 12 innings

Aberdeen 8, Auburn 2

Staten Island 1, West Virginia 0

Lowell at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley 1, Mahoning Valley 0

Tri-City 2, State College 0

Sunday’s Games

Lowell at Batavia, 1:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

West Virginia at Staten Island, 4 p.m.

Vermont at Connecticut, 4:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Mahoning Valley, 4:05 p.m.

Auburn at Aberdeen, 4:05 p.m.

Tri-City at State College, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

West Virginia at Staten Island, 11 a.m.

Auburn at Aberdeen, 11:05 a.m.

Williamsport at Brooklyn, 11:30 a.m.

Tri-City at State College, 12 p.m.

Lowell at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

