New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|18
|10
|.643
|—
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|15
|13
|.536
|3
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|15
|13
|.536
|3
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|13
|15
|.464
|5
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|16
|11
|.593
|—
|Auburn (Nationals)
|14
|13
|.519
|2
|Batavia (Marlins)
|12
|14
|.462
|3½
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|11
|16
|.407
|5
|State College (Cardinals)
|11
|17
|.393
|5½
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|11
|17
|.393
|5½
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tri-City (Astros)
|16
|12
|.571
|—
|Vermont (Athletics)
|14
|14
|.500
|2
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|14
|14
|.500
|2
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|13
|14
|.481
|2½
___
Brooklyn 5, Williamsport 3
Connecticut 5, Vermont 4, 12 innings
Aberdeen 8, Auburn 2
Staten Island 1, West Virginia 0
Lowell at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley 1, Mahoning Valley 0
Tri-City 2, State College 0
Lowell at Batavia, 1:05 p.m.
Williamsport at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.
West Virginia at Staten Island, 4 p.m.
Vermont at Connecticut, 4:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Mahoning Valley, 4:05 p.m.
Auburn at Aberdeen, 4:05 p.m.
Tri-City at State College, 6:05 p.m.
West Virginia at Staten Island, 11 a.m.
Auburn at Aberdeen, 11:05 a.m.
Williamsport at Brooklyn, 11:30 a.m.
Tri-City at State College, 12 p.m.
Lowell at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
Vermont at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
