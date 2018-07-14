Listen Live Sports

Sports News
 
New York-Penn League

July 14, 2018 11:32 pm
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 18 10 .643
Brooklyn (Mets) 15 13 .536 3
Staten Island (Yankees) 15 13 .536 3
Aberdeen (Orioles) 13 15 .464 5
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 16 11 .593
Auburn (Nationals) 14 13 .519 2
Batavia (Marlins) 12 15 .444 4
Williamsport (Phillies) 11 16 .407 5
State College (Cardinals) 11 17 .393
West Virginia (Pirates) 11 17 .393
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Tri-City (Astros) 16 12 .571
Vermont (Athletics) 14 14 .500 2
Connecticut (Tigers) 14 14 .500 2
Lowell (Red Sox) 14 14 .500 2

___

Saturday’s Games

Brooklyn 5, Williamsport 3

Connecticut 5, Vermont 4, 12 innings

Aberdeen 8, Auburn 2

Staten Island 1, West Virginia 0

Lowell 8, Batavia 4

Hudson Valley 1, Mahoning Valley 0

Tri-City 2, State College 0

Sunday’s Games

Lowell at Batavia, 1:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

West Virginia at Staten Island, 4 p.m.

Vermont at Connecticut, 4:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Mahoning Valley, 4:05 p.m.

Auburn at Aberdeen, 4:05 p.m.

Tri-City at State College, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

West Virginia at Staten Island, 11 a.m.

Auburn at Aberdeen, 11:05 a.m.

Williamsport at Brooklyn, 11:30 a.m.

Tri-City at State College, 12 p.m.

Lowell at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

