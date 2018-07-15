New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 18 10 .643 — Brooklyn (Mets) 15 13 .536 3 Staten Island (Yankees) 15 13 .536 3 Aberdeen (Orioles) 13 15 .464 5 Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Mahoning Valley (Indians) 16 11 .593 — Auburn (Nationals) 14 13 .519 2 Batavia (Marlins) 12 16 .429 4½ Williamsport (Phillies) 11 16 .407 5 West Virginia (Pirates) 11 17 .393 5½ State College (Cardinals) 11 17 .393 5½ Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Tri-City (Astros) 16 12 .571 — Lowell (Red Sox) 15 14 .517 1½ Vermont (Athletics) 14 14 .500 2 Connecticut (Tigers) 14 14 .500 2

___

Sunday’s Games

Lowell 6, Batavia 2

Williamsport at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

West Virginia at Staten Island, 4 p.m.

Vermont at Connecticut, 4:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Mahoning Valley, 4:05 p.m.

Auburn at Aberdeen, 4:05 p.m.

Tri-City at State College, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

West Virginia at Staten Island, 11 a.m.

Auburn at Aberdeen, 11:05 a.m.

Williamsport at Brooklyn, 11:30 a.m.

Tri-City at State College, 12 p.m.

Lowell at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Aberdeen at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Brooklyn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

