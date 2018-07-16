New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Staten Island (Yankees) 5 0 1.000 — Brooklyn (Mets) 4 1 .800 1 Hudson Valley (Rays) 3 1 .750 1½ Aberdeen (Orioles) 1 4 .200 4 Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Auburn (Nationals) 2 3 .400 — Williamsport (Phillies) 2 3 .400 — Mahoning Valley (Indians) 1 3 .250 ½ Batavia (Marlins) 1 3 .250 ½ State College (Cardinals) 1 4 .200 1 West Virginia (Pirates) 0 5 .000 2 Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Lowell (Red Sox) 4 0 1.000 — Tri-City (Astros) 4 1 .800 ½ Vermont (Athletics) 2 2 .500 2 Connecticut (Tigers) 2 2 .500 2

Monday’s Games

Staten Island 6, West Virginia 3

Auburn 8, Aberdeen 2

Williamsport 4, Brooklyn 2

Tri-City 2, State College 1

Lowell at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Aberdeen at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Brooklyn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Aberdeen at Lowell, 11:05 a.m.

Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

