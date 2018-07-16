New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|18
|11
|.621
|—
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|17
|13
|.567
|1½
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|16
|14
|.533
|2½
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|13
|17
|.433
|5½
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|17
|11
|.607
|—
|Auburn (Nationals)
|16
|13
|.552
|1½
|Batavia (Marlins)
|12
|16
|.429
|5
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|12
|17
|.414
|5½
|State College (Cardinals)
|11
|19
|.367
|7
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|11
|19
|.367
|7
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tri-City (Astros)
|18
|12
|.600
|—
|Vermont (Athletics)
|15
|14
|.517
|2½
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|15
|14
|.517
|2½
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|14
|15
|.483
|3½
___
Staten Island 6, West Virginia 3
Auburn 8, Aberdeen 2
Williamsport 4, Brooklyn 2
Tri-City 2, State College 1
Lowell at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
Vermont at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Mahoning Valley, cancelled
Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.
Aberdeen at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.
Brooklyn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Connecticut at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Lowell, 11:05 a.m.
Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Connecticut at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.