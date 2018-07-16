Listen Live Sports

New York-Penn League

July 16, 2018 9:02 pm
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Staten Island (Yankees) 5 0 1.000
Brooklyn (Mets) 4 1 .800 1
Hudson Valley (Rays) 3 1 .750
Aberdeen (Orioles) 1 4 .200 4
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Auburn (Nationals) 2 3 .400
Williamsport (Phillies) 2 3 .400
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 1 3 .250 ½
Batavia (Marlins) 1 3 .250 ½
State College (Cardinals) 1 4 .200 1
West Virginia (Pirates) 0 5 .000 2
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Lowell (Red Sox) 4 0 1.000
Tri-City (Astros) 4 1 .800 ½
Vermont (Athletics) 2 2 .500 2
Connecticut (Tigers) 2 2 .500 2

___

Monday’s Games

Staten Island 6, West Virginia 3

Auburn 8, Aberdeen 2

Williamsport 4, Brooklyn 2

Tri-City 2, State College 1

Lowell at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Mahoning Valley, cancelled

Tuesday’s Games

Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Aberdeen at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Brooklyn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Aberdeen at Lowell, 11:05 a.m.

Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

