New York-Penn League

|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|18
|11
|.621
|—
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|17
|13
|.567
|1½
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|16
|14
|.533
|2½
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|13
|17
|.433
|5½
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|17
|11
|.607
|—
|Auburn (Nationals)
|16
|13
|.552
|1½
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|12
|17
|.414
|5½
|Batavia (Marlins)
|12
|17
|.414
|5½
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|11
|19
|.367
|7
|State College (Cardinals)
|11
|19
|.367
|7
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tri-City (Astros)
|18
|12
|.600
|—
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|16
|14
|.533
|2
|Vermont (Athletics)
|15
|15
|.500
|3
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|15
|15
|.500
|3
Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.
Aberdeen at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.
Brooklyn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Connecticut at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Lowell, 11:05 a.m.
Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Connecticut at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Vermont, 11:05 a.m.
Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.
Aberdeen at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.
Brooklyn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Connecticut at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
