New York-Penn League

July 17, 2018 12:43 pm
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 18 11 .621
Staten Island (Yankees) 17 13 .567
Brooklyn (Mets) 16 14 .533
Aberdeen (Orioles) 13 17 .433
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 17 11 .607
Auburn (Nationals) 16 13 .552
Williamsport (Phillies) 12 17 .414
Batavia (Marlins) 12 17 .414
West Virginia (Pirates) 11 19 .367 7
State College (Cardinals) 11 19 .367 7
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Tri-City (Astros) 18 12 .600
Lowell (Red Sox) 16 14 .533 2
Vermont (Athletics) 15 15 .500 3
Connecticut (Tigers) 15 15 .500 3

Tuesday’s Games

Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Aberdeen at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Brooklyn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Aberdeen at Lowell, 11:05 a.m.

Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Staten Island at Vermont, 11:05 a.m.

Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Aberdeen at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Brooklyn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

