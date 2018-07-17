New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 18 11 .621 — Staten Island (Yankees) 17 13 .567 1½ Brooklyn (Mets) 16 14 .533 2½ Aberdeen (Orioles) 13 17 .433 5½ Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Mahoning Valley (Indians) 17 11 .607 — Auburn (Nationals) 16 13 .552 1½ Williamsport (Phillies) 12 17 .414 5½ Batavia (Marlins) 12 17 .414 5½ West Virginia (Pirates) 11 19 .367 7 State College (Cardinals) 11 19 .367 7 Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Tri-City (Astros) 18 12 .600 — Lowell (Red Sox) 16 14 .533 2 Vermont (Athletics) 15 15 .500 3 Connecticut (Tigers) 15 15 .500 3

___

Tuesday’s Games

Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Aberdeen at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Advertisement

Aberdeen at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Brooklyn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Aberdeen at Lowell, 11:05 a.m.

Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Staten Island at Vermont, 11:05 a.m.

Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Aberdeen at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Brooklyn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.