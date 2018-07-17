Listen Live Sports

New York-Penn League

All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 19 11 .633
Brooklyn (Mets) 17 14 .548
Staten Island (Yankees) 17 14 .548
Aberdeen (Orioles) 13 17 .433 6
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 18 11 .621
Auburn (Nationals) 16 14 .533
Batavia (Marlins) 13 17 .433
Williamsport (Phillies) 12 18 .400
State College (Cardinals) 12 19 .387 7
West Virginia (Pirates) 11 20 .355 8
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Tri-City (Astros) 18 13 .581
Lowell (Red Sox) 16 14 .533
Vermont (Athletics) 16 15 .516 2
Connecticut (Tigers) 15 16 .484 3

Tuesday’s Games

Mahoning Valley 5, Auburn 3

Aberdeen at Lowell, ppd.

Brooklyn 5, Tri-City 0

Hudson Valley 6, Connecticut 0

Vermont 4, Staten Island 1

State College 4, West Virginia 3

Batavia 7, Williamsport 5, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Aberdeen at Lowell, Game 1, 11:05 a.m.

Aberdeen at Lowell, Game 2, TBD

Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Staten Island at Vermont, 11:05 a.m.

Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Aberdeen at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Brooklyn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

