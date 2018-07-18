New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|19
|11
|.633
|—
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|17
|14
|.548
|2½
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|17
|14
|.548
|2½
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|13
|17
|.433
|6
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|18
|11
|.621
|—
|Auburn (Nationals)
|16
|14
|.533
|2½
|Batavia (Marlins)
|13
|17
|.433
|5½
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|12
|18
|.400
|6½
|State College (Cardinals)
|12
|19
|.387
|7
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|11
|20
|.355
|8
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tri-City (Astros)
|18
|13
|.581
|—
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|16
|14
|.533
|1½
|Vermont (Athletics)
|16
|15
|.516
|2
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|15
|16
|.484
|3
___
Aberdeen at Lowell, Game 1, 11:05 a.m.
Aberdeen at Lowell, Game 2, TBD
Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Connecticut at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Vermont, 11:05 a.m.
Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.
Aberdeen at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.
Brooklyn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Connecticut at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Lowell at Brooklyn, 6:40 p.m.
Tri-City at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
Vermont at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.
West Virginia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Connecticut at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.