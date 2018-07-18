New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 19 11 .633 — Brooklyn (Mets) 17 14 .548 2½ Staten Island (Yankees) 17 14 .548 2½ Aberdeen (Orioles) 13 19 .406 7 Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Mahoning Valley (Indians) 19 11 .633 — Auburn (Nationals) 16 15 .516 3½ Batavia (Marlins) 14 17 .452 5½ State College (Cardinals) 12 19 .387 7½ Williamsport (Phillies) 12 19 .387 7½ West Virginia (Pirates) 11 20 .355 8½ Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Tri-City (Astros) 18 13 .581 — Lowell (Red Sox) 18 14 .563 ½ Vermont (Athletics) 16 15 .516 2 Connecticut (Tigers) 15 16 .484 3

Wednesday’s Games

Lowell 3, Aberdeen 1

Lowell 3, Aberdeen 2

Mahoning Valley 7, Auburn 6

Brooklyn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia 2, Williamsport 1, 10 innings

Thursday’s Games

Staten Island at Vermont, 11:05 a.m.

Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Aberdeen at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Brooklyn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lowell at Brooklyn, 6:40 p.m.

Tri-City at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

