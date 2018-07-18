Listen Live Sports

New York-Penn League

July 18, 2018 10:02 pm
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 19 11 .633
Brooklyn (Mets) 17 14 .548
Staten Island (Yankees) 17 14 .548
Aberdeen (Orioles) 13 19 .406 7
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 19 11 .633
Auburn (Nationals) 16 15 .516
Batavia (Marlins) 14 17 .452
State College (Cardinals) 12 19 .387
Williamsport (Phillies) 12 19 .387
West Virginia (Pirates) 11 20 .355
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Tri-City (Astros) 18 13 .581
Lowell (Red Sox) 18 14 .563 ½
Vermont (Athletics) 16 15 .516 2
Connecticut (Tigers) 15 16 .484 3

___

Wednesday’s Games

Lowell 3, Aberdeen 1

Lowell 3, Aberdeen 2

Mahoning Valley 7, Auburn 6

Brooklyn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia 2, Williamsport 1, 10 innings

Thursday’s Games

Staten Island at Vermont, 11:05 a.m.

Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Aberdeen at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Brooklyn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lowell at Brooklyn, 6:40 p.m.

Tri-City at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

