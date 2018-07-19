New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 20 12 .625 — Brooklyn (Mets) 18 15 .545 2½ Staten Island (Yankees) 18 15 .545 2½ Aberdeen (Orioles) 13 20 .394 7½ Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Mahoning Valley (Indians) 19 12 .613 — Auburn (Nationals) 17 15 .531 2½ Batavia (Marlins) 15 17 .469 4½ State College (Cardinals) 13 20 .394 7 Williamsport (Phillies) 12 20 .375 7½ West Virginia (Pirates) 12 21 .364 8 Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Tri-City (Astros) 19 14 .576 — Lowell (Red Sox) 19 14 .576 — Vermont (Athletics) 17 16 .515 2 Connecticut (Tigers) 16 17 .485 3

Thursday’s Games

Vermont 2, Staten Island 1

Auburn 7, Mahoning Valley 5

Lowell 13, Aberdeen 7

Tri-City 7, Brooklyn 3

Hudson Valley 10, Connecticut 2

West Virginia 7, State College 4

Batavia 13, Williamsport 5

Friday’s Games

Lowell at Brooklyn, 6:40 p.m.

Tri-City at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lowell at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Vermont at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

