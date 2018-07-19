New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|20
|12
|.625
|—
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|18
|15
|.545
|2½
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|18
|15
|.545
|2½
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|13
|20
|.394
|7½
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|19
|12
|.613
|—
|Auburn (Nationals)
|17
|15
|.531
|2½
|Batavia (Marlins)
|15
|17
|.469
|4½
|State College (Cardinals)
|13
|20
|.394
|7
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|12
|20
|.375
|7½
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|12
|21
|.364
|8
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|19
|14
|.576
|—
|Tri-City (Astros)
|19
|14
|.576
|—
|Vermont (Athletics)
|17
|16
|.515
|2
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|16
|17
|.485
|3
___
Vermont 2, Staten Island 1
Auburn 7, Mahoning Valley 5
Lowell 13, Aberdeen 7
Tri-City 7, Brooklyn 3
Hudson Valley 10, Connecticut 2
West Virginia 7, State College 4
Batavia 13, Williamsport 5
Lowell at Brooklyn, 6:40 p.m.
Tri-City at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
Vermont at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.
West Virginia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Connecticut at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Lowell at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Vermont at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Connecticut at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.
West Virginia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
