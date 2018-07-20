Listen Live Sports

New York-Penn League

All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 20 12 .625
Staten Island (Yankees) 18 15 .545
Brooklyn (Mets) 18 15 .545
Aberdeen (Orioles) 13 20 .394
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 19 12 .613
Auburn (Nationals) 17 15 .531
Batavia (Marlins) 15 17 .469
State College (Cardinals) 13 20 .394 7
Williamsport (Phillies) 12 20 .375
West Virginia (Pirates) 12 21 .364 8
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Lowell (Red Sox) 19 14 .576
Tri-City (Astros) 19 14 .576
Vermont (Athletics) 17 16 .515 2
Connecticut (Tigers) 16 17 .485 3

___

Friday’s Games

Lowell at Brooklyn, 6:40 p.m.

Tri-City at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lowell at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Vermont at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lowell at Brooklyn, 1 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 1:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Staten Island, 4 p.m.

Connecticut at Aberdeen, 4:05 p.m.

Vermont at Hudson Valley, 5:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Williamsport, 5:05 p.m.

Auburn at State College, 6:05 p.m.

