New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 20 12 .625 — Staten Island (Yankees) 19 15 .559 2 Brooklyn (Mets) 18 16 .529 3 Aberdeen (Orioles) 13 21 .382 8 Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Mahoning Valley (Indians) 19 12 .613 — Auburn (Nationals) 18 15 .545 2 Batavia (Marlins) 15 17 .469 4½ State College (Cardinals) 13 21 .382 7½ Williamsport (Phillies) 12 20 .375 7½ West Virginia (Pirates) 12 21 .364 8 Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Lowell (Red Sox) 20 14 .588 — Tri-City (Astros) 19 15 .559 1 Vermont (Athletics) 17 16 .515 2½ Connecticut (Tigers) 17 17 .500 3

___

Friday’s Games

Lowell 3, Brooklyn 1

Staten Island 7, Tri-City 2

Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Vermont at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn 4, State College 0

West Virginia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut 2, Aberdeen 1

Saturday’s Games

Lowell at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Vermont at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at State College, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lowell at Brooklyn, 1 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 1:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Staten Island, 4 p.m.

Connecticut at Aberdeen, 4:05 p.m.

Vermont at Hudson Valley, 5:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Williamsport, 5:05 p.m.

Auburn at State College, 6:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.