New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 22 12 .647 — Staten Island (Yankees) 19 15 .559 3 Brooklyn (Mets) 18 16 .529 4 Aberdeen (Orioles) 13 21 .382 9 Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Mahoning Valley (Indians) 21 12 .636 — Auburn (Nationals) 18 15 .545 3 Batavia (Marlins) 15 19 .441 6½ West Virginia (Pirates) 13 21 .382 8½ State College (Cardinals) 13 21 .382 8½ Williamsport (Phillies) 12 21 .364 9 Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Lowell (Red Sox) 20 14 .588 — Tri-City (Astros) 19 15 .559 1 Connecticut (Tigers) 17 17 .500 3 Vermont (Athletics) 17 18 .486 3½

___

Saturday’s Games

Lowell at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Hudson Valley 9, Vermont 0

Connecticut at Aberdeen, ppd.

Tri-City at Staten Island, ppd.

Mahoning Valley 7, Batavia 3

Auburn at State College, ppd.

West Virginia at Williamsport, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Lowell at Brooklyn, 1 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 1:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Staten Island, 4 p.m.

Connecticut at Aberdeen, 4:05 p.m.

Vermont at Hudson Valley, 5:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Williamsport, 5:05 p.m.

Auburn at State College, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

