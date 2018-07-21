New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|22
|12
|.647
|—
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|19
|15
|.559
|3
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|18
|16
|.529
|4
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|13
|21
|.382
|9
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|21
|12
|.636
|—
|Auburn (Nationals)
|18
|15
|.545
|3
|Batavia (Marlins)
|15
|19
|.441
|6½
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|13
|21
|.382
|8½
|State College (Cardinals)
|13
|21
|.382
|8½
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|12
|21
|.364
|9
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|20
|14
|.588
|—
|Tri-City (Astros)
|19
|15
|.559
|1
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|17
|17
|.500
|3
|Vermont (Athletics)
|17
|18
|.486
|3½
___
Lowell at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Hudson Valley 9, Vermont 0
Connecticut at Aberdeen, ppd.
Tri-City at Staten Island, ppd.
Mahoning Valley 7, Batavia 3
Auburn at State College, ppd.
West Virginia at Williamsport, ppd.
Lowell at Brooklyn, 1 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 1:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Staten Island, 4 p.m.
Connecticut at Aberdeen, 4:05 p.m.
Vermont at Hudson Valley, 5:05 p.m.
West Virginia at Williamsport, 5:05 p.m.
Auburn at State College, 6:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.