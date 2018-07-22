Listen Live Sports

New York-Penn League

July 22, 2018 10:03 am
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 22 12 .647
Staten Island (Yankees) 19 15 .559 3
Brooklyn (Mets) 18 16 .529 4
Aberdeen (Orioles) 13 21 .382 9
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 21 12 .636
Auburn (Nationals) 18 15 .545 3
Batavia (Marlins) 15 19 .441
West Virginia (Pirates) 13 21 .382
State College (Cardinals) 13 21 .382
Williamsport (Phillies) 12 21 .364 9
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Lowell (Red Sox) 20 14 .588
Tri-City (Astros) 19 15 .559 1
Connecticut (Tigers) 17 17 .500 3
Vermont (Athletics) 17 18 .486

Sunday’s Games

Lowell at Brooklyn, 12:30 p.m.

Lowell at Brooklyn, 1 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 1:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Staten Island, Game 1, 2 p.m.

Tri-City at Staten Island, Game 2, TBD

Connecticut at Aberdeen, Game 1, 3:30 p.m.

Connecticut at Aberdeen, Game 2, TBD

Vermont at Hudson Valley, 5:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Williamsport, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Williamsport, Game 2, TBD

Auburn at State College, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Auburn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Staten Island at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

