Sports News
 
New York-Penn League

July 22, 2018 10:03 pm
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 23 12 .657
Brooklyn (Mets) 20 16 .556
Staten Island (Yankees) 19 16 .543 4
Aberdeen (Orioles) 13 21 .382
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 22 12 .647
Auburn (Nationals) 18 16 .529 4
Batavia (Marlins) 15 20 .429
West Virginia (Pirates) 14 21 .400
State College (Cardinals) 14 21 .400
Williamsport (Phillies) 12 22 .353 10
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Tri-City (Astros) 20 15 .571
Lowell (Red Sox) 20 16 .556 ½
Connecticut (Tigers) 17 17 .500
Vermont (Athletics) 17 19 .472

___

Sunday’s Games

Brooklyn 3, Lowell 2

Brooklyn 4, Lowell 0

Mahoning Valley 16, Batavia 8

Tri-City 10, Staten Island 1

Tri-City at Staten Island, Game 2, TBD

Connecticut at Aberdeen, Game 1, 3:30 p.m.

Connecticut at Aberdeen, ppd.

Hudson Valley 2, Vermont 1

West Virginia 4, Williamsport 0

West Virginia at Williamsport, Game 2, TBD

State College 3, Auburn 2, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Auburn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Staten Island at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

