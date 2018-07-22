New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 23 12 .657 — Brooklyn (Mets) 20 16 .556 3½ Staten Island (Yankees) 19 16 .543 4 Aberdeen (Orioles) 13 21 .382 9½ Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Mahoning Valley (Indians) 22 12 .647 — Auburn (Nationals) 18 16 .529 4 Batavia (Marlins) 15 20 .429 7½ West Virginia (Pirates) 14 21 .400 8½ State College (Cardinals) 14 21 .400 8½ Williamsport (Phillies) 12 22 .353 10 Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Tri-City (Astros) 20 15 .571 — Lowell (Red Sox) 20 16 .556 ½ Connecticut (Tigers) 17 17 .500 2½ Vermont (Athletics) 17 19 .472 3½

___

Sunday’s Games

Brooklyn 3, Lowell 2

Brooklyn 4, Lowell 0

Mahoning Valley 16, Batavia 8

Advertisement

Tri-City 10, Staten Island 1

Tri-City at Staten Island, Game 2, TBD

Connecticut at Aberdeen, Game 1, 3:30 p.m.

Connecticut at Aberdeen, ppd.

Hudson Valley 2, Vermont 1

West Virginia 4, Williamsport 0

West Virginia at Williamsport, Game 2, TBD

State College 3, Auburn 2, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Auburn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Staten Island at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.