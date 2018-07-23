New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|23
|12
|.657
|—
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|20
|16
|.556
|3½
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|19
|16
|.543
|4
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|13
|21
|.382
|9½
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|22
|12
|.647
|—
|Auburn (Nationals)
|18
|16
|.529
|4
|Batavia (Marlins)
|15
|20
|.429
|7½
|State College (Cardinals)
|14
|21
|.400
|8½
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|14
|22
|.389
|9
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|13
|22
|.371
|9½
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tri-City (Astros)
|20
|15
|.571
|—
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|20
|16
|.556
|½
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|17
|17
|.500
|2½
|Vermont (Athletics)
|17
|19
|.472
|3½
___
No games scheduled
Hudson Valley at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.
Auburn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Staten Island at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
State College at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Williamsport at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
State College at Connecticut, 11:05 a.m.
Hudson Valley at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.
Auburn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Staten Island at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Williamsport at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
