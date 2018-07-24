Listen Live Sports

Sports News
 
New York-Penn League

July 24, 2018 10:03 am
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 23 12 .657
Brooklyn (Mets) 20 16 .556
Staten Island (Yankees) 19 16 .543 4
Aberdeen (Orioles) 13 21 .382
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 22 12 .647
Auburn (Nationals) 18 16 .529 4
Batavia (Marlins) 15 20 .429
State College (Cardinals) 14 21 .400
West Virginia (Pirates) 14 22 .389 9
Williamsport (Phillies) 13 22 .371
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Tri-City (Astros) 20 15 .571
Lowell (Red Sox) 20 16 .556 ½
Connecticut (Tigers) 17 17 .500
Vermont (Athletics) 17 19 .472

___

Tuesday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Auburn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Staten Island at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

State College at Connecticut, 11:05 a.m.

Hudson Valley at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Auburn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Staten Island at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Auburn at Tri-City, 11 a.m.

Staten Island at Batavia, 11:05 a.m.

Hudson Valley at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

State College at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

