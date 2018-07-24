Listen Live Sports

New York-Penn League

July 24, 2018 10:32 pm
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 23 13 .639
Staten Island (Yankees) 20 16 .556 3
Brooklyn (Mets) 20 17 .541
Aberdeen (Orioles) 13 21 .382 9
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 23 12 .657
Auburn (Nationals) 18 16 .529
Batavia (Marlins) 15 21 .417
West Virginia (Pirates) 14 22 .389
State College (Cardinals) 14 22 .389
Williamsport (Phillies) 13 22 .371 10
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Tri-City (Astros) 20 15 .571
Lowell (Red Sox) 21 16 .568
Connecticut (Tigers) 18 17 .514 2
Vermont (Athletics) 17 19 .472

___

Tuesday’s Games

Lowell 5, Hudson Valley 3

Auburn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Staten Island 7, Batavia 1

Connecticut 4, State College 1

Mahoning Valley 1, Brooklyn 0

Williamsport at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

State College at Connecticut, 11:05 a.m.

Hudson Valley at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Auburn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Staten Island at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Auburn at Tri-City, 11 a.m.

Staten Island at Batavia, 11:05 a.m.

Hudson Valley at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

State College at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

