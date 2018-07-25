New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|23
|13
|.639
|—
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|20
|16
|.556
|3
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|20
|17
|.541
|3½
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|13
|22
|.371
|9½
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|23
|12
|.657
|—
|Auburn (Nationals)
|18
|17
|.514
|5
|Batavia (Marlins)
|15
|21
|.417
|8½
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|15
|22
|.405
|9
|State College (Cardinals)
|14
|22
|.389
|9½
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|14
|22
|.389
|9½
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tri-City (Astros)
|21
|15
|.583
|—
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|21
|16
|.568
|½
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|18
|17
|.514
|2½
|Vermont (Athletics)
|17
|20
|.459
|4½
___
State College at Connecticut, 11:05 a.m.
Hudson Valley at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.
Auburn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Staten Island at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Williamsport at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Auburn at Tri-City, 11 a.m.
Staten Island at Batavia, 11:05 a.m.
Hudson Valley at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.
State College at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Williamsport at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Connecticut at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.
State College at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.
Staten Island at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Batavia at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
