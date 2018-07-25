New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 23 13 .639 — Staten Island (Yankees) 20 16 .556 3 Brooklyn (Mets) 20 17 .541 3½ Aberdeen (Orioles) 13 22 .371 9½ Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Mahoning Valley (Indians) 23 12 .657 — Auburn (Nationals) 18 17 .514 5 Batavia (Marlins) 15 21 .417 8½ West Virginia (Pirates) 15 22 .405 9 State College (Cardinals) 14 22 .389 9½ Williamsport (Phillies) 14 22 .389 9½ Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Tri-City (Astros) 21 15 .583 — Lowell (Red Sox) 21 16 .568 ½ Connecticut (Tigers) 18 17 .514 2½ Vermont (Athletics) 17 20 .459 4½

___

Wednesday’s Games

State College at Connecticut, 11:05 a.m.

Hudson Valley at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Auburn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Staten Island at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Auburn at Tri-City, 11 a.m.

Staten Island at Batavia, 11:05 a.m.

Hudson Valley at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

State College at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Connecticut at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

State College at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Batavia at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

