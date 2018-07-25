Listen Live Sports

New York-Penn League

July 25, 2018 10:02 pm
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 23 13 .639
Staten Island (Yankees) 20 16 .556 3
Brooklyn (Mets) 20 17 .541
Aberdeen (Orioles) 13 22 .371
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 23 12 .657
Auburn (Nationals) 18 17 .514 5
Batavia (Marlins) 15 21 .417
West Virginia (Pirates) 15 22 .405 9
Williamsport (Phillies) 15 22 .405 9
State College (Cardinals) 14 23 .378 10
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Tri-City (Astros) 21 15 .583
Lowell (Red Sox) 21 16 .568 ½
Connecticut (Tigers) 19 17 .528 2
Vermont (Athletics) 17 21 .447 5

Wednesday’s Games

Connecticut 3, State College 0

Hudson Valley at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Auburn at Tri-City, ppd.

Staten Island at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport 9, Vermont 2

Aberdeen at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Auburn at Tri-City, 11 a.m.

Staten Island at Batavia, 11:05 a.m.

Hudson Valley at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

State College at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Connecticut at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

State College at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Batavia at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

