Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

New York-Penn League

July 25, 2018 10:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 24 13 .649
Staten Island (Yankees) 20 17 .541 4
Brooklyn (Mets) 20 18 .526
Aberdeen (Orioles) 14 22 .389
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 24 12 .667
Auburn (Nationals) 18 17 .514
Batavia (Marlins) 16 21 .432
Williamsport (Phillies) 15 22 .405
West Virginia (Pirates) 15 23 .395 10
State College (Cardinals) 14 23 .378 10½
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Tri-City (Astros) 21 15 .583
Lowell (Red Sox) 21 17 .553 1
Connecticut (Tigers) 19 17 .528 2
Vermont (Athletics) 17 21 .447 5

___

Wednesday’s Games

Connecticut 3, State College 0

Hudson Valley 10, Lowell 8

Auburn at Tri-City, ppd.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Batavia 5, Staten Island 4

Mahoning Valley 2, Brooklyn 1

Williamsport 9, Vermont 2

Aberdeen 5, West Virginia 1

Thursday’s Games

Auburn at Tri-City, 11 a.m.

Staten Island at Batavia, 11:05 a.m.

        FBI launches unprecedented hiring surge for data scientists

Hudson Valley at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

State College at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Connecticut at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

State College at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Batavia at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington