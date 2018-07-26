New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|24
|13
|.649
|—
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|20
|17
|.541
|4
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|20
|18
|.526
|4½
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|14
|22
|.389
|9½
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|24
|12
|.667
|—
|Auburn (Nationals)
|18
|17
|.514
|5½
|Batavia (Marlins)
|16
|21
|.432
|8½
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|15
|22
|.405
|9½
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|15
|23
|.395
|10
|State College (Cardinals)
|14
|23
|.378
|10½
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tri-City (Astros)
|21
|15
|.583
|—
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|21
|17
|.553
|1
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|19
|17
|.528
|2
|Vermont (Athletics)
|17
|21
|.447
|5
___
Connecticut 3, State College 0
Hudson Valley 10, Lowell 8
Auburn at Tri-City, ppd.
Batavia 5, Staten Island 4
Mahoning Valley 2, Brooklyn 1
Williamsport 9, Vermont 2
Aberdeen 5, West Virginia 1
Auburn at Tri-City, Game 1, 11 a.m.
Auburn at Tri-City, Game 2, TBD
Staten Island at Batavia, 11:05 a.m.
Hudson Valley at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.
State College at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Williamsport at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Connecticut at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.
State College at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.
Staten Island at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Batavia at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
