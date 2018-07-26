New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 24 13 .649 — Staten Island (Yankees) 20 17 .541 4 Brooklyn (Mets) 20 18 .526 4½ Aberdeen (Orioles) 14 22 .389 9½ Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Mahoning Valley (Indians) 24 12 .667 — Auburn (Nationals) 18 17 .514 5½ Batavia (Marlins) 16 21 .432 8½ Williamsport (Phillies) 15 22 .405 9½ West Virginia (Pirates) 15 23 .395 10 State College (Cardinals) 14 23 .378 10½ Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Tri-City (Astros) 21 15 .583 — Lowell (Red Sox) 21 17 .553 1 Connecticut (Tigers) 19 17 .528 2 Vermont (Athletics) 17 21 .447 5

___

Wednesday’s Games

Connecticut 3, State College 0

Hudson Valley 10, Lowell 8

Auburn at Tri-City, ppd.

Batavia 5, Staten Island 4

Mahoning Valley 2, Brooklyn 1

Williamsport 9, Vermont 2

Aberdeen 5, West Virginia 1

Thursday’s Games

Auburn at Tri-City, Game 1, 11 a.m.

Auburn at Tri-City, Game 2, TBD

Staten Island at Batavia, 11:05 a.m.

Hudson Valley at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

State College at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Connecticut at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

State College at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Batavia at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

