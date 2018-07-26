New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 24 13 .649 — Staten Island (Yankees) 21 17 .553 3½ Brooklyn (Mets) 20 18 .526 4½ Aberdeen (Orioles) 14 22 .389 9½ Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Mahoning Valley (Indians) 24 12 .667 — Auburn (Nationals) 19 18 .514 5½ Batavia (Marlins) 16 22 .421 9 Williamsport (Phillies) 15 22 .405 9½ West Virginia (Pirates) 15 23 .395 10 State College (Cardinals) 14 23 .378 10½ Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Tri-City (Astros) 22 16 .579 — Lowell (Red Sox) 21 17 .553 1 Connecticut (Tigers) 19 17 .528 2 Vermont (Athletics) 17 21 .447 5

___

Thursday’s Games

Auburn 4, Tri-City 3

Tri-City 3, Auburn 2

Staten Island 6, Batavia 5

Hudson Valley at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

State College at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Connecticut at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

State College at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Batavia at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tri-City at Staten Island, 5 p.m.

State College at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.

Batavia at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Staten Island at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

