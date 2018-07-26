Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
New York-Penn League

July 26, 2018 7:03 pm
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 24 13 .649
Staten Island (Yankees) 21 17 .553
Brooklyn (Mets) 20 18 .526
Aberdeen (Orioles) 14 22 .389
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 24 12 .667
Auburn (Nationals) 19 18 .514
Batavia (Marlins) 16 22 .421 9
Williamsport (Phillies) 15 22 .405
West Virginia (Pirates) 15 23 .395 10
State College (Cardinals) 14 23 .378 10½
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Tri-City (Astros) 22 16 .579
Lowell (Red Sox) 21 17 .553 1
Connecticut (Tigers) 19 17 .528 2
Vermont (Athletics) 17 21 .447 5

___

Thursday’s Games

Auburn 4, Tri-City 3

Tri-City 3, Auburn 2

Staten Island 6, Batavia 5

Hudson Valley at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

State College at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Connecticut at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

State College at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Batavia at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tri-City at Staten Island, 5 p.m.

State College at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.

Batavia at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Staten Island at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

