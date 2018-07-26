New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|25
|13
|.658
|—
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|21
|17
|.553
|4
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|20
|18
|.526
|5
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|15
|22
|.405
|9½
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|24
|12
|.667
|—
|Auburn (Nationals)
|19
|18
|.514
|5½
|Batavia (Marlins)
|16
|22
|.421
|9
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|15
|23
|.395
|10
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|15
|24
|.385
|10½
|State College (Cardinals)
|14
|23
|.378
|10½
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tri-City (Astros)
|22
|16
|.579
|—
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|21
|18
|.538
|1½
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|19
|17
|.528
|2
|Vermont (Athletics)
|18
|21
|.462
|4½
___
Auburn 4, Tri-City 3
Tri-City 3, Auburn 2
Staten Island 6, Batavia 5
Hudson Valley 5, Lowell 2
State College at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen 3, West Virginia 2
Brooklyn at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Vermont 8, Williamsport 3
Connecticut at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.
State College at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.
Staten Island at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Batavia at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Staten Island, 5 p.m.
State College at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.
Batavia at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.
Connecticut at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.
Staten Island at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.