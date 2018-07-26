Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
New York-Penn League

July 26, 2018 11:33 pm
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 25 13 .658
Staten Island (Yankees) 21 17 .553 4
Brooklyn (Mets) 21 18 .538
Aberdeen (Orioles) 15 22 .405
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 24 13 .649
Auburn (Nationals) 19 18 .514 5
Batavia (Marlins) 16 22 .421
State College (Cardinals) 15 23 .395
Williamsport (Phillies) 15 23 .395
West Virginia (Pirates) 15 24 .385 10
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Tri-City (Astros) 22 16 .579
Lowell (Red Sox) 21 18 .538
Connecticut (Tigers) 19 18 .514
Vermont (Athletics) 18 21 .462

Thursday’s Games

Auburn 4, Tri-City 3

Tri-City 3, Auburn 2

Staten Island 6, Batavia 5

Hudson Valley 5, Lowell 2

State College 6, Connecticut 0

Aberdeen 3, West Virginia 2

Brooklyn 12, Mahoning Valley 4

Vermont 8, Williamsport 3

Friday’s Games

Connecticut at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

State College at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Batavia at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tri-City at Staten Island, 5 p.m.

State College at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.

Batavia at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Staten Island at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

